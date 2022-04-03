Director Matt Reeves’ three-hour superhero epic The Batman has crossed a major box office milestone. Once the dust settles on this weekend, the Warner Bros. film will have made more than $700 million worldwide. The Batman added another $13.4 million internationally this weekend for a running total of over $361.5 million. Domestically, the film made $10.8 million this weekend—its fifth—for a total of $349 million. Overall, the film’s worldwide total stands at $710.5 million.

This is a big win for W.B. The Batman marks the studio’s biggest hit since the pandemic began; it’s also the biggest hit since December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and Paul Dano as the primary antagonist, The Riddler, The Batman is more of a tense psychological drama than a typical superhero movie. Leaning into the character’s origins as “the world’s greatest detective,” it drew heavily from film noir, and the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s.

By comparison, the film’s $700 million-plus haul is better than all but three live-action films featuring the iconic superhero. 1989’s Batman made $411 million worldwide, its 1992 sequel Batman Returns made $266 million; Batman Forever grossed $336 million worldwide in 1995 and 1997’s Batman & Robin tapped out with $238 million (all unadjusted for inflation, of course). The first film in director Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed trilogy, Batman Begins, made $373 million in 2005, but its sequel, The Dark Knight, became the first Batman film to top $1 billion. The Dark Knight Rises did slightly better, with $1.08 billion worldwide in 2012. The character was rebooted by Zack Snyder in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which made $873 million, while its immediate sequel, Justice League, could only manage $657 million worldwide. We can remove Suicide Squad from this list, as it only featured the character in a cameo.

The Batman is also just a $100,000 shy of becoming Reeves’ highest-grossing film. The director’s current top-grosser is 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which made $710.6 million.

The filmmaker has already begun dropping hints about a potential sequel for The Batman. In an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Reeves spoke about if Superman could exist in the grounded Gotham City that he has established in his film. And at a press event that Collider was a part of, he teased that Mr. Freeze would be an interesting villain to explore.

W.B. is certainly keen on fleshing out this world. It has two streaming series in development—the first is a crime drama starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and the second has evolved into an Arkham Asylum-set horror story, after a Gotham City Police Department procedural was shelved. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

