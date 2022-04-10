The Batman continues to impress, as the film has now officially crossed $735.1 million globally. This is a nice sum for the Matt Reeves film, especially amidst the continuing gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Audiences are showing some encouragement to returning to theatres, and a $6.6 million domestic total in its sixth weekend of release is a massive win for DC and Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader continues to perform well across the world, raking in $52 million from the United Kingdom, $30.1 million from Mexico, and $26.5 million from Australia, to give some perspective. It has also grossed $21.9 million in China, an interesting development given that the country hasn't screened a comic book movie since 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. This total also had the potential to be even larger, given that The Batman didn't release in Russia, due to the tragedy occurring in Ukraine.

This total handily pits The Batman as the highest-grossing film of 2022 globally thus far, with foreign film Water Gate Bridge and Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted taking the second and third spots, respectively. Yet The Batman has a significant hold over both of those films, with more than $200 million more earned domestically than Uncharted. These numbers remain very encouraging, especially given that The Batman will soon be made available to HBO Max subscribers at no extra cost. Word of mouth has been incredibly strong, and audiences are still turning out for the Bat and the Cat.

The Batman will likely continue to perform well, with few releases in the coming weeks matching its magnitude. Just this weekend, its $6.6 million domestic total kept it in the top five at the box office. It fell behind newcomers like Sonic 2 and Ambulance, though its total was still impressive. It's unlikely that any of these April films will match its cumulative tally, though May will surely be offering some stiff competition. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick are the most likely films to pose a threat to The Batman, though other summer titles like Jurassic World: Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder will also be hits at the box office.

The Batman is currently in theatres. It will land on HBO Max for subscribers on April 19.

