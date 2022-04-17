The Batman has been one of the most exciting and refreshing comic book movies to come out in recent memory. Since its debut in early March, the DC Comics’ film has been lighting up the box office, and now the Matt Reeves’ directed film has crossed another milestone. According to Deadline, The Batman has crossed $750 million at the global box office.

The worldwide total is $751.1 million through Easter Sunday. The film has made almost an even split with $386.1 million internationally and $365 million domestically. WB’s President of Domestic Distribution, Jeff Goldstein, celebrated this milestone saying, “The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone.”

President of International Distribution, Andrew Cripps, added to this excitement saying, “The Batman performs on every level, delivering critical praise and big crowds in every market around the globe. We’re so proud of the film and so happy it continues to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Gets 4K Blu-ray and DVD Release Date; Includes Director’s Commentary and Deleted Scenes

When you break down the film's success further, the top ten overseas markets for The Batman included the UK at $53.2 million, Mexico at $30.7 million, Australia at $27 million, France at $25.9 million, Brazil at $22.6 million, and China $22.5 million. This is also WB’s best pandemic era international release and their most successful film overseas since the Joker released in October 2019. Finally, the film had the third-biggest overseas Hollywood opening of the pandemic era only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die.

The Batman crosses this milestone on the eve of this epic superhero film releasing on HBO Max. On top of the HBO Max premiere on April 18, the film will also debut on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8pm ET. While some fans may be disappointed that the film did not reach the coveted $1 billion mark, $750 million should be deemed as a major success for both the film and the theatrical experience. The Batman was almost three hours long and was a slow moving detective drama, but that did not stop comic book fans and non-comic book fans alike from eating this unique film up. You do not make $750 million worldwide without repeat viewings and this was one of those event films that needed to be seen in the theater. This may be the last major milestone this film crosses and if it is, this has been one memorable ride. Whether it was the insanely good marketing campaign or the exciting $258 million global opening the film had, The Batman will go down as one of the most successful comic book films of all time.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffery Wright, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro. The film debuts on HBO Max on April 18, but if you cannot wait til then, and you want to add to this film’s red-hot box office numbers, The Batman is still in theaters.

Josh Brolin Says He Almost Played Batman in the DCEU

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (368 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick