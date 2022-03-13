The Batman has been in theaters for a week now and, in the superhero epic’s second weekend, The World’s Greatest Detective is still crushing it at the box office. Worldwide the Matt Reeves directed film has crossed the $400 million milestone and has now grossed $463.2 Million through its second weekend. Domestically the film made $66 million this weekend on 26,353 screens and the overseas total alone currently sits at $224.7 million so far.

The $66 million weekend is an amazing number and is only a 42% drop when compared to its opening weekend which is insane. In international markets like Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia, Korea, Brazil, Spain, France, Italy, UK, and Mexico, the film’s performance continues to be strong. This weekend also saw The Batman open in Japan at #1 with $3.2 million. That opening is on par with other genre films like Black Widow and The Dark Knight Rises, but it is ahead of The Dark Knight and Dune by a wide margin. In many similar international markets, the film continues to track ahead of other Warner Brother films like Justice League, The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Dune, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

IMAX had another strong weekend overseas taking in $4.4 million. This is only a 40% drop when compared to the film’s opening weekend, and it was helped by the second-best DC film IMAX opening in Japan with $860,000. The international box office for IMAX now stands at $14.2 million. The international box office is going to get another injection of adrenaline next weekend as The Batman will finally open in China on March 18th. This is the largest market in the world outside the United States, so it will be interesting to see how well the film will perform.

The Batman continues to prove that moviegoers are still craving giant blockbuster experiences on the big screen. Also, when a film is as good as this particular Batman adventure, fans are willing to see it over and over again. This sensational box office performance reflects the amazing effort that WB, Reeves, and his entire crew put in to make this project the best Batman movie possible. It was a film that was both comfortingly familiar, but satisfyingly fresh all at the same time. These box office numbers are even more impressive when you consider that this is an almost three-hour film. This Batman tale plays like it is an epic romantic crime novel with multiple deep character vignettes more than it does your typical superhero outing. Most of the time, when you have a slow burn of a movie like this one, audiences will be turned off by the pace of it. However, again, this speaks to the quality of the film. It is going to continue to hit major milestones like the quickly approaching $500 million mark.

Until Sony’s Morbius comes out in a couple of weeks The Batman has no competition, and it will most likely be at #1 at the box office next weekend. With the film opening in China on the 18th, The Batman is one large step closer to being the next billion-dollar film in cinema history. Bruce Wayne is getting richer by the day and there is no sign of that stopping anytime soon.

