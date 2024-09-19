Tonight’s the night that DC fans have been waiting for for over two years as Max celebrates the arrival of The Penguin. The eight-episode series will pick up following the events of Matt Reeves’s The Batman and follows Oz Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) grasp for control of Gotham. While we’ve long known that this would be a big one for the network, the impressive number of countries in which The Batman finds itself among the Top 10 on various streamers foreshadows some off-the-charts viewership numbers. According to FlixPatrol, Robert Pattinson’s (The Lighthouse) first time in the bat-suit finds itself in Max’s Top 10 in more than a dozen countries, including Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia. On Prime Video, audiences in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Finland have launched the title to the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively, while iTunes subscribers in Latvia, Malta, Peru, and Poland have also been catching up on the blockbuster film.

Hitting a critics’ approval and Certified Fresh rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, folks around the globe were captivated by Reeves’s dark take on one of history’s most beloved superheroes. Arriving in cinemas in 2022, the movie centered on Bruce Wayne aka Batman’s struggle to uphold justice and peace in the overly corrupted city of Gotham. When a serial killer known as Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering the more unscrupulous of the city’s leaders, Batman heeds the call and sets out on a mission to stop Riddler’s crime spree before it’s too late.

The movie also introduced a handful of other familiar faces from the comic books, with Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) as James Gordon, John Turturro (The Big Lebowski) as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent) as Gil Solson, Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, and, of course, Farrell as Oz Cobb aka Penguin. Grossing more than $772 million at the global box office, it was clear that Reeves’s unique take and neo-noir vibes really struck a chord with audiences, driving Warner Bros. to greenlight both a second film and The Penguin.

What Will ‘The Penguin’ Be About?

Now that Carmine Falcone is no longer the top dog of Gotham’s criminal empire, there’s space for a new boss to take control. That’s precisely where The Penguin will pick up as Oz sees an opening for power and throws himself at it. But he’s not the only one out for control, as Carmine’s psychopathic daughter, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), has just been released from Arkham Asylum and is prepared to do anything to keep the Falcone family on top.

Audiences in the U.S. can stream The Batman now before The Penguin arrives tonight at 9 PM ET.

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Format Theatrical Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning. Expand

