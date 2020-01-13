Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Use Glasgow, Scotland for Gotham City

As we gear up for a new take on Batman, that means we’re also gearing up for a new take on Gotham City. Perhaps even more so than its central character, Gotham represents the director’s vision for the caped crusader. You got a gothic, art-deco style for Tim Burton‘s Batman and Batman Returns before moving to a candy-colored nightmare for Joel Schumacher‘s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Then Christopher Nolan flirted with a bit of stylized grit for Batman Begins (you can see it mostly in the look of the Narrows) before opting for Modern American City of Chicago for The Dark Knight and then Pittsburgh for The Dark Knight Rises. We got some glimpses of what Zack Snyder thought of Gotham for Batman v Superman and Justice League, but now we’re moving on to Matt Reeves for The Batman.

According to Daily Record, Glasgow, Scotland will serve as the new Gotham City for Reeves’ movie, which is exciting. Obviously, we don’t know how the production design team plans to dress the city, but Glasgow has plenty of history in its architecture that should allow Reeves to have plenty of options in realizing his vision for Gotham. The city was previously used in such blockbusters as World War Z and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Of course, most of Gotham will probably exist on soundstages and green screen, which is fine. I’m just hoping for a Gotham that stands apart from what we’ve seen before and helps give Reeves’ Batman movie a unique personality. But shooting in Glasgow should yield some interesting backdrops that are certainly a far cry from Nolan’s beloved Batman movies.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021 and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard.