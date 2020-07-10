‘The Batman’ Universe Expands to Include HBO Max Police Procedural Set in Gotham

Some exciting news today as The Batman director Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter are teaming up for a police procedural set in the world of The Batman that will run on HBO Max. Per the press release:

The groundbreaking television series to be written by Winter is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham. This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film,” said Reeves, “but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

What makes this such an exciting prospect is that this sounds like it’s in the vein of the excellent comic series Gotham Central, which was a street-level view of Gotham from the perspective of cops and detectives. It’s a great way to expand the Batman universe without requiring Batman to show up. We got an immensely silly version of this with the Fox series Gotham, but now there’s an opportunity to do it right.

It’s also a bit of a tell that WarnerMedia isn’t putting this series on DC Universe where they’ve put other DC properties, but instead are pushing it on HBO Max, which will also be home to the Snyder Cut. I wouldn’t be surprised if DC Universe is dead within a year or transitions to comics only.

As for this untitled series set in Gotham, I’m curious to see how much crossover it will have with The Batman. Obviously, getting Robert Pattinson to guest star may be a bit of stretch, but perhaps there’s the possibility of getting Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon, to be a recurring character.