‘The Batman’: 15 Actors Who Could Play Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face

With The Batman casting news bringing us Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth on Tuesday, it has come time for director Matt Reeves to turn his attention to the filling the role of Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, who first appeared in “Detective Comics” #66 back in 1942.

Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Dent is a member of Batman’s rogues gallery of villains, though he has been a conflicted foe at times. It remains to be seen which direction Reeves is taking the character — will he be a young ADA close in age to star Robert Pattinson, or will he be older, a la Jeffrey Wright‘s Commissioner Gordon? And will he even be a “he” in this movie? I don’t recall anyone suggesting Farrell as the Penguin, so perhaps Reeves will surprise us all with some gender-flipped casting? I was hoping that’s what he would do with the role of Alfred, but alas…

There are no shortage of great actors out there, performers who would make a meal out of the character of Harvey Dent, though it remains unclear whether Dent will ultimately become Two-Face in The Batman, or whether Reeves will force us to wait until the sequel for that ghastly transformation.

In the end, we put our heads together to come up with a list of 15 actors who we think could play Gotham’s coin-flipping District Attorney.

