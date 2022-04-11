If you missed DC’s latest version of The Batman in theaters or simply don’t feel like spending three hours with strangers in a dark room, you’ll be glad to know that HBO is bringing the caped crusader to your screen sooner rather than later. The streaming platform is set to debut the Robert Pattinson version of Bruce Wayne next week, with a linear premiere on the HBO channel to follow.

This new version of The Batman isn’t connected to the DC Extended Universe, in which we saw Ben Affleck’s bulked-up version of the billionaire-turned-superhero. Director and screenwriter Matt Reeves decided to focus on the detective side of Batman, and crafted a story inspired by Alfred Hitchcock movies and famous titles like Chinatown and Zodiac.

This last weekend, The Batman managed to cross $735 million at the worldwide box office, which perpetuates the blockbuster’s spot as the highest grossing film of 2022 (so far), and with an impressive turnout if you factor in the pandemic times. Even though The Batman is separate from other DC superheroes, the movie kicks off a Batman shared universe that is set to feature not only two sequels but also a Penguin-centered spin-off TV series, and an additional spin-off series focused on Arkham Asylum.

The screenplay of The Batman was co-written by Reeves with Peter Craig, and the elements of the story and the appearance of a famous villain in the end already had us speculating about what’s next for the new version of the wildly popular hero and franchise.

Aside from Pattinson and Dano, The Batman’s cast also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oz, aka The Penguin.

HBO Max debuts The Batman on April 18, with a premiere on HBO to follow on April 23 at 8:00PM ET.

Check out the film's official synopsis here:

When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

