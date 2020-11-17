Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire) has exited the HBO Max spinoff series that will take place in the same Gotham City as Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Back in July, we reported that HBO Max had set a straight-to-series order for a The Batman spinoff series that would function as a police procedural in Gotham City with The Batman director Matt Reeves teaming up with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter. Now THR reports that Winter has left the project over creative differences as “Winter's vision for the drama did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind.”

That’s a pretty quick dissolution, and I can’t help but wonder what kind of show Reeves and the other producers have brewing. On the one hand, a show set in the Gotham City Reeves hopes to construct with The Batman seems promising, but what’s even more exciting is this bit of news from THR’s report: “The series is formally untitled but has been going by the working title of Gotham Central, a nod to writers Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka's police procedural comic and GCPD.”

For those who haven’t read Gotham Central, it’s a smart take on the concept of what’s happening with Gotham at the ground level. It doesn’t have much of Batman or Commissioner Gordon, which would be a way to get around the busy schedules of Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright, respectively. The larger question is if there’s much appetite for more cop shows in an era where we’ve seen police corruption on a national stage this past summer. Even to make a show about “the good apples” may seem like a bit of a stretch, especially when you’re pitting them against various supervillains.

As for Winter, he has no problem staying busy. Just yesterday we reported that he’s overseeing an anthology adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder starring Alicia Vikander. He’s also developing a new mob drama for Showtime.

The Batman is currently slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Home Alone' Director Chris Columbus Rejects Disney+ Reboot with Sharp Critique Yikes.