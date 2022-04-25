Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been revealed to be the second-best film for an HBO Max release, and amazingly these results are only from the movie’s first week run on the platform. The film has earned $750 million worldwide and $365 million stateside, earning more than Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which earned a total of $2.2 million in the U.S.

The movie has beaten the record for first week Smart TV U.S. viewership compared to other Warner Bros. and HBO Max films, having garnered $4.1M total. Other films in the lineup are The Suicide Squad at $3.5 million, Wonder Woman 1984 at $3.2 million, Matrix Resurrections at $3.2 million, and the Oscar-winning film Dune at $2.3 million. All the films were same-day theatrical day-and-date releases last year. The Batman ranked second best, with New Line’s Mortal Kombat ranking first for theatrical movie releases at HBO Max.

Warner Bros.' decision to return to a forty-five day theatrical window once more has proven to be a successful one from the look of the viewership results. After the pandemic theatrical release plan ended with Matrix Resurrections, HBO Max showed theatrical films on the platform as well as in theaters for 30 days and then movies went straight to theaters only the next month. However, the company announced last year that it had decided to change back to the original plan.

2022’s The Batman is the newest take on the DC character. It follows the Gotham vigilante detective as he uncovers the city’s corruption while following the Riddler’s bloody trail as he kills off Gotham's elite one by one. With two years of crime-fighting under his belt, the Batman of this film isn’t the experienced superhero that audiences have come to know and love.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is more of a mentally ill insomniac struggling to deal with trauma than a man hiding his feelings behind a false sense of stoicism. This iteration of Bruce Wayne struggles to keep his Batman persona separate from his reclusive billionaire playboy persona. This new, darker story shows a much more flawed and aggressive character than previous iterations, which makes for an interesting insight into what the right path for Bruce Wayne’s Batman is: vengeance or hope?

Based on the film’s reception, and this interesting new take on the character, this is definitely a Batman movie that fans will want to check out. The film is streaming now on HBO Max.

