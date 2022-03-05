Batman figure collectors will soon be able to add the newest film version of the Dark Knight to their collection. Hot Toys has revealed new collectibles based on director Matt Reeves' film The Batman. One of the latest collectibles is a 1/6 scale figure of Batman based on Robert Pattinson's appearance in the movie. The figure comes with a masked Batman head sculpt, with interchangeable rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower face sculpts for collectors to show different facial expressions. It also comes with a Pattinson-inspired Bruce Wayne head sculpt that features detailed hair and skin texture.

The figure also has 30 points of articulation. The bat-suit includes nine interchangeable gloved hands, a utility belt with a pistol holster, one pair of gauntlets, one pair of black boots, and a cape with a poseable wire. The figure also has a detachable Batarang on its chest. Accessories that come with the figure include two batarangs, a wired grappling hook, a grappling hook, four utility tools, a Riddler envelope with a card, and a pair of handcuffs. It also comes with a display base for the figure that features the film's logo, character nameplate, and graphic cards. Hot Toys has also announced a deluxe version of the 1/6 scale Batman figure. The deluxe version includes a wingsuit and a sticky bomb gun with bullets. It also has two themed diorama accessories — USB-operated LED light-up staircase rails and building decor. The deluxe version also comes with all the accessories available with the other 1/6 scale Batman figure.

Hot Toys has also announced that it has created a bat-signal collectible based on the version that appears in the film. The bat-signal includes specially applied weathering effects and an adjustable stand. It also has an LED light-up function that is USB-operated. Likewise available to collectors will be The Batman & Bat-Signal Collectible Set. The set will include both the deluxe version of the Batman 1/6 scale figure and the bat-signal together.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoe Kravitz (as Catwoman/Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (as the Riddler/Edward Nashton), Jeffrey Wright (as James Gordon), John Turturro (as Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot). Reeves also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Peter Craig. HBO Max is currently developing two spin-off series of the film, with one focusing on Farrell's version of the Penguin and another on Gotham City's Police Department.

The Hot Toys collectibles are now available to pre-order at Sideshow and you can check out images of the new collection below. The Batman is currently playing in theaters.

