Director Matt Reeves is deep into The Batman's post production, but he decided to take a minute from work to celebrate #BatmanDay with a little treat to fans of the Gotham knight. The new Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is a reboot of the franchise and is set to release in 2022.

In the photo, Reeves (wearing Joker-like gloves) apologizes for the messy desk and says he’s popping in after a long while, since he hasn’t posted anything on Twitter for the last six months. Much like the legion of fans worldwide, he commemorates Batman’s first appearance in comic books, 82 years ago.

The image also provides a tiny peek into The Batman, with a scene in which Batman himself (out of focus) is about to fire his Batclaw. It isn’t much to go on, but with a small teaser released back in 2020 and an upcoming new trailer set to be released only a month from now, on October 16, we’ll take what we can get.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Matt Reeves' Dark Knight Film?

Like other films and TV series, The Batman’s production and release date have been delayed several times, including an emergency shutdown just days after resuming production when Pattinson himself tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago.

Highy anticipated, The Batman still hasn’t given details about the plot for its fans, but we do know the story will take place during the second year of Bruce Wayne as Batman. The Riddler (Paul Dano) is set to be the main antagonist, Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) will be featured and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) will apparently use the movie as a backdoor pilot. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman will be released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022 and will be streaming on HBO Max 45 days after that.

You can remember the first trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'The Batman': Colin Farrell Reveals His Screentime in the New DC Film

Share Share Tweet Email

Mahershala Ali to Star in Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind' Opposite Julia Roberts The Netflix adaptation also snapped up Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Read Next