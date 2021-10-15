Ahead of the film’s trailer dropping during DC FanDome tomorrow, director Matt Reeves has given us a look into his version of Selina Kyle in next year’s The Batman. The director tweeted out a new still of Zoë Kravitz as the woman behind Catwoman — a simple photo, but perhaps misleading, as Catwoman remains one of Bruce Wayne’s fiercest foes in his vast rogues' gallery, as well as one of his longest-running flames.

“Meet Selina Kyle,” Reeves writes. “See more of her tomorrow at #DCFanDome.” The still is simple, a photo of Kravitz in a white top against a dark, bleak backdrop, but she looks as fierce as ever, makeup cleverly done-up in a cat’s eye style — appropriate and fitting for such a character. Who she is looking at as she gazes off-camera, no one knows, but perhaps she is facing down Robert Pattinson’s Batman, something fans will only be able to discover when the film’s full trailer drops during DC’s global fan event.

RELATED: New 'The Batman' Posters Reveal Paul Dano's Riddler Ahead of Trailer Release

The new still is one of several breadcrumbs Reeves has dropped leading up to DC FanDome, building hype for his already highly-anticipated take on DC’s darkest hero. He also showed off a still of Batman himself overlooking Gotham at sunrise, and Warner Bros. officially released not only a number of character posters for the film — including a look at Paul Dano’s Riddler — but a teaser trailer as well, creating buzz well before the full trailer inevitably sends the Internet into a frenzy.

The Batman, which also stars Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright, serves as a standalone film for the caped crusader, rather than fitting into the established universe of DC superhero films, which currently includes titles like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam!, as well as their respective sequels. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but this means that Pattinson is not technically replacing Ben Affleck as the Gothamite superhero, but rather fills a gap where a solo DCEU Batman film should have existed, with no news of one happening any time soon.

The Batman officially hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out Reeves’ tweet below:

