This appears to be another killer year for comic book movies, and one of the films that looks to leave its mark on cinema goers this year is Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. As the film is quickly approaching its March release date the marketing is in full swing with a new trailer just dropping a few weeks ago and now Warner Brothers has released a handful of new images that further showcase Gotham’s dark underworld.

The first of several images gives us a better look at the upside down shot from the chase scene with the Penguin that ended the film’s second trailer at last year's DC FanDome. Seemingly from Penguin’s perspective, the shot’s orange and black color palette presents a chilling image of a shadowy silhouetted Batman beautifully. Also, one of the images gives another look at Colin Farrell’s unrecognizable turn as The Penguin who looks to be in some sort of moody business meeting with fancy alcohol bottles surrounding him on all sides. He is sporting a checkered suit and bow tie which is very similar to something this villainous crime boss would wear in the comics.

The next image is of Pattinson’s Batman talking to Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman on a rooftop. We have seen extensions of this particular shot play out in various marketing materials so far with Batman leaning in to kiss Selena in the last trailer which focused on their particular relationship. Just like in the comics, their tense dynamic in this film looks to be Catwoman toeing the line between hero and villain while the Dark Knight figures out if he can trust her. She seems to be at the heart of what Riddler is planning and, on the opposite end of that coin, another new image shows Batman and Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon working together to solve this puzzling case. They appear to be in a morgue of some kind and are looking intensely at something on the table in front of them. Just like with Selina, their relationship looks ripped straight from the comics.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Funko Collection Will Make You as Dark and Brooding as Bruce Wayne HimselfThis brings us to the next pair of images that show Reeves directing Pattinson in the batsuit with Gotham City police officers in the background. These two shots appear to be within the same sequence of the film as Reeves is wearing the same outfit in both images and, given the background, this looks to be at the crime scene where they find the Riddler victim that had their head sealed in duct tape. Even though Gordon looks to be on good terms with Batman, the trailers have shown a divided police department that sees The Caped Crusader as more of a threat than an ally as there have been many confrontations between the two parties seen in the released footage thus far.

The final image of this batch is of Pattinson’s Dark Knight in his Bruce Wayne alter ego. He is holding a duffle bag as he walks in front of a police car and is wearing a suit overcoat combo that we have seen before. Particularly in the scene in the trailer where Bruce goes to a memorial of some kind that Riddler literally crashes into.

The Batman will put Bruce through the ringer as, from what can be pieced together from the trailers and these images, his family legacy is put into question because of what the Riddler is doing. Alfred is keeping secrets from our favorite crime fighting detective and these new images further add to the film's blazing mystery while also just showing off Reeves’ stunning eye for thrilling spectacle. From the heavy shadows to the various uses of moody colors like deep grays and oranges, this dark film is ready to rock every Batman fan’s world. We will soon find out what is really going on when The Batman hits theaters on March 4 and for all the latest news on this superhero crime drama, stick with Collider.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

'The Batman': New Figures From McFarlane Toys Make Bruce Wayne a Drifter With a Cool Bike This is a brooding figure worthy of Bruce Wayne.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email