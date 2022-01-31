The highly anticipated Matt Reeves film The Batman is a little over a month away, meaning that the marketing for the upcoming blockbuster is beginning to ramp up (a fantastic example being Bat-Pizza). Not much is known about the mystery surrounding the film’s plot or The Riddler's evil scheme, but the new Total Film issue covering The Batman is sure to enlighten fans a bit. Hot off releasing their beautiful covers for the issue, Total Film has just unveiled three new images that give us multiple new looks at The Dark Knight himself.

The first image presents the classic partnership between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon looking at something off in the distance rather intensely. Like most of the relationships in this film, their partnership will likely be challenged from all sides.

The next image looks to be an extension of the funeral scene that we have seen in countless trailers and a recent official clip that Warner Brothers released online. While that clip ends with Bruce Wayne saving a young boy's life and the cops at a standstill with a person that has a bomb strapped to their chest, this image confirms that The Batman will get involved at one point. The image itself has an almost melancholy feel to it, with its brownish color palette eerily contrasting off the blurred out white flowers in the background and the bomb victim kneeling in front of Batman. It will be interesting to see if Batman will be able to save this person's life, but given there was a shot in one of the recent trailers of The Dark Knight getting kicked back by an explosion, this scene might be the moment that sets off the rest of the film’s tragedy.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Will Not Be an Origin Story, Confirms Matt Reeves

The last image is another classic shot of Pattinson’s Batman shrouded in darkness. This shot really does a nice job of setting up the moody tone of the film and, while one half of The Caped Crusader’s face is in the light, the other half is consumed by the night. The seemingly simple image could be hinting at the moral and internal struggle Bruce will be facing throughout the film.

We will all find out soon enough as The Batman finally releases exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022, and you can preorder the new Batman-centric Total Film issue here which hits store shelves on Thursday, February 3, 2022. You can also view the new images down below.

New 'The Batman' Trailer Sets the Stage For Wayne Family Secrets Reveal The Batman can’t stop what’s coming as tickets for this epic superhero film go on sale February 10th.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email