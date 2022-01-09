New images from Matt Reeves' The Batman film have just been released ahead of the film's March release, giving us a look at some of Gotham's famous caped crusader's most anticipated villains. The new images show an aesthetic that breaks from previous Batman iterations, combining the camp of Tim Burton's vision and Christopher Nolan's gritty The Dark Knight series while proving to be distinct from either film adaptation of the DC comic series.

The first image shows a much more militant Riddler, wearing a full face mask and army jacket with a chalked on question mark, the only hint at the villain's identity, a much more subtle take than Burton's Riddler, played by Jim Carrey, certainly, this is a departure from the spandex get-up that still haunt many millennial's nightmares. The new costume evokes early drawings of the Zodiac Killer, who terrorized California in the late 1960s. You could hardly tell, from the photo that the masked rhetorician is played by Paul Dano, who is perhaps most known for his independent film work, including Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks.

The second photo shows Colin Farrell looking equally unrecognizable in his role as the Penguin. Farrell is shown sitting, quite imposingly, in a leather chair, looking more like a mob boss than an avian-themed villain.

These new photos only add to the growing anticipation surrounding the new Batman film. The casting of Robert Pattinson as the billionaire vigilante playboy raised many eyebrows when it was announced, as Nolan's take on the superhero has proven to be a fixed point in cultural discourse, even ten years after the release of the final chapter of its film trilogy. The ever-rising star of Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, or Catwoman, in the newest film. Kravtiz took a distinctly method method in preparing for her role, studying the movement of lions and big cats extensively.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Trailer Breakdown: 20 New Images Reveal a Gruesome Rogues' Gallery

The film also stars Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jeffrey Wright. In addition to directing, Matt Reeves also co-wrote the film with Peter Craig. There are only a few weeks left in the wait for The Batman, which is set to be released to theaters on March 04, 2022.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Animated Show Taps Comics Creator Ed Brubaker as Head Writer The upcoming series will also have a 10-episode first season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email