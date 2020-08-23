‘The Batman’: 56 New Images Reveal Our Best Look Yet at Robert Pattinson in Costume

Feast your eyes on a selection of the first images from The Batman, Warner Bros.’ latest superhero story from writer/director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) starring Robert Pattinson. Surely you’ve seen the freshly released trailer by now, but if you haven’t for some reason, please allow me to direct you to it. All signs point to this movie actually letting The World’s Greatest Detective detect for once, and for good reason: A clever criminal has been sending riddles “to tHe bATmaN” while putting Gotham City at risk, but there’s also an organized crime element to the whole thing. Lots of puzzle pieces for The Batman to put together, and we can’t wait to see him do it. But if you check out our new images below, you might even find a few puzzle pieces yourself to get things started …

In this new feature for the Caped Crusader, co-written by Mattson Tomlin, Bruce Wayne’s early days with the Batman identity (think “Year One”) find the soon-to-be super-suited hero battling demons of both the internal and external variety. (But, like, probably not Parademons just yet.)

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard … who’s more than likely going to become Two-Face. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Click here for a full list of upcoming DC movies, and enjoy our selection of new images below: