Batman fans now have a new look at the next incarnation of the Dark Knight. Empire has revealed their upcoming The Batman covers, featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, as well as new images from the film.

The Batman cover features the Dark Knight in red lighting. On the cover, it says "EVEN ALFRED THINKS HE'S GONE INSANE." This has previously been implied in the film's second trailer, when Alfred Pennyworth (played by Andy Serkis), tells Bruce "if this continues, it won't be long before you have nothing left." The second cover features an unmasked Catwoman/Selina Kyle in blue and red lighting. Her cover says "WE'RE WATCHING HER BECOME A FEMME FATALE." "Catwoman really wants to fight for those who don't have someone else to fight for them," Kravitz previously said, "and that's where Batman and her really connect."

In The Batman, Pattinson and Kravitz will be joined by Paul Dano as the Riddler/Edward Nashton. Colin Farrell will portray this film's version of the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot. Jeffrey Wright will be working with Batman as this film's version of Commissioner James Gordon. Also appearing in the film will be John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves. Reeves previously directed 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (starring Serkis and Jason Clarke), its 2017 sequel War of the Planet of the Apes (starring Serkis and Woody Harrelson), and 2010's Let Me In (starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloe Grace Moretz). Reeves co-wrote the film with Peter Craig. Craig previously co-wrote this year's The Unforgiveable (directed by Nora Fingsheidt), 2020's Bad Boys for Life (directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah), and 2018's 12 Strong (directed by Nicolai Fuglsig).

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, fans can take a look at the images below:

