The Batman is less than a month away from its March 4 release, but if you are a fan who just cannot wait that long to see the film, then you are in luck. Warner Brothers released another new poster promoting The Dark Knight’s next big screen adventure. With it came the announcement that there will be a special “Fan First Premiere” exclusively in IMAX on Tuesday, March 1st at 7 PM local time.

These special fan screenings will be taking place all over the U.S. at many of the major theater chains such as Regal, Cinemark, and AMC. However, that is not even the best part as tickets for these screenings are already on sale. This is cool because normal tickets for The Batman do not even go on sale until February 10th. So if you are a die-hard Batman fan this event is a must, especially for the more impatient DC fans. You also get a free comic book with your ticket purchase, and you can find out more information about the event, like all the cities involved, on the film’s website here.

The poster itself is another stunning image of a moody Robert Pattinson looking down ominously with the Batmobile behind him. The image, like most of the past posters, has this dusty orangey brown tint to it which makes the shadows on Batman’s suit more distinct, and it is blurring out Gotham City’s skyline in the background. The Bat emblem on The Cape Crusader’s chest is also highlighted in an eerie red which has been the theme for a lot of the film’s marketing, including its logo.

The marketing for The Batman has been going full speed ahead with a ton of new posters, TV spots, and clips and this simple but effective poster is another great addition to the film’s art gallery of content. Even though we have gotten a ton of new information about the film in the last couple of months, including trailers, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding this neo-noir take on Batman. This is being touted as a detective story, with director Matt Reeves adding that the movie resembles a horror film in nature. The literal question marks between Bruce Wayne and The Riddler have been making fans go nuts for months because of the endless possibilities that this story could bring. However, all our questions will be answered when The Batman hits theaters. Catch this special IMAX event on March 1st before the film drops worldwide on March 4th, and check out the new poster down below.

