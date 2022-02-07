The Batman is less than a month away from its release and, because of that, the marketing is preparing its final push. Over the last couple of weeks we have gotten a handful of new posters, TV spots, and clips from this highly anticipated comic book epic. Today is no different ,as IMAX just released their new banner for the film and in a sea of beautiful The Batman posters this might be the prettiest.

The banner has a very similar color scheme of red, orange, and shadowy black to previous posters, but there is so much detail in this new piece that you will have to look at it a few times to catch everything. At first glance you have your usual suspects like Andy Serkis’ Alfred, Paul Dano’s Riddler, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, if you look a little harder, you will notice that they are all surrounding or in the center of a red outlined Bat-Symbol. For instance in the Bat-Symbol we have Penguin on one side and Bruce on the other side hinting at the roles they play in Gotham’s high society. Penguin’s running the criminal underworld while Bruce on the surface represents the rich upper class of the city. Accompanying Penguin on his side is Riddler while Bruce is seen with Catwoman.

It is also interesting to note that Riddler and Catwoman are displayed with most of their bodies outside the Bat-Symbol, so this may play into there being “more than meets the eye” with their characters’ motives. Expanding on that idea, most of the characters are seen multiple times in this banner. It may just be an artistic choice, but it could have have deeper meaning we'll only be able to catch after we see the movie. Everyone seems to be keeping a secret of some kind and the almost chalk outline appearance of the Bat-Symbol makes that thought even harder to swallow.

Image via Warner Bros.

This banner is capped off with the collage of images being consumed by Batman’s silhouetted cape and The Dark Knight himself looking over Gotham City. It is almost as if his cape is creating the various images on display here like the argument that Batman himself is the reason why his villains exist in the first place. Other smaller images sprinkled throughout this massive banner give us a head-on look at the new muscle car Batmobile, Bruce Wayne on his motorcycle, Batman about to put a beat down on someone as he is silhouetted in front of what appears to be a sunset, and at the top we get another look at The Caped Crusader holding a flare. You can even faintly see the water Batman is walking out of in the background of the banner and there appears to be some kind of underground map behind Batman, which may give off a tease at what is in store for the city of Gotham as a whole.

Whatever the case may be, this banner is another killer example of The Batman’s excellent marketing campaign. The almost oil painting look to the banner makes it feel like you would see this art on a wall in some back alley of Gotham City as a warning to people who dare commit a crime in a city under Batman’s watch. A Lot of the marketing has been centered around Riddler’s obsessive control over Gotham City with him always being 10 steps ahead of Batman, but this IMAX banner is the first real poster where it reminds you of The Dark Knight’s power. Riddler may be terrorizing the city, but Batman has the real influence over Gotham. We will all see this psychological power struggle unfold when The Batman finally hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.

Check out the full IMAX banner down below.

