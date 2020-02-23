Jeffrey Wright Teases How He’s Preparing to Play Jim Gordon in ‘The Batman’

Filming on The Batman is already underway and with it, sneak peaks at the newest adaptation of the Caped Crusader’s story have been coming in hot and fresh. Following a tantalizing preview of The Batman star Robert Pattinson in a brand new Batman suit and Zoë Kravitz‘s recent comments about her approach to playing Catwoman, co-star Jeffrey Wright is previewing where he’s drawing inspiration to play Jim Gordon.

Wright hopped on his Instagram over the weekend to share a pic of essential reading prep for The Batman. The photo he posted reveals the cover of Batman: The Golden Age Volume One, a collection of Batman comics which start with the character’s introduction in 1939’s Detective Comics #37. Wright’s character, Gotham detective Jim Gordon, also debuted in this issue and has been at Batman’s side ever since. As such, this is a key text for the actor as he prepares to deliver his own take on a character who has been portrayed by Gary Oldman, J.K. Simmons, Pat Hingle, and Bryan Cranston and more in previous movies and animated series.

The Batman will be directed by Matt Reeves with Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman. Kravitz’s Catwoman will be one of three villains in the feature alongside Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler. In addition to Wright as Jim Gordon, supporting cast includes Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Michael Giacchino is on deck as The Batman‘s composer. Filming on The Batman began in late January in the UK. Although The Batman plot details have yet to be officially confirmed, it’s believed Pattinson will be playing Bruce Wayne during the very early years of his time as Batman.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021. For more, check out our full calendar of upcoming superhero movies through 2022.