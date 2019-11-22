‘The Batman’ Adds John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

0

The Batman casting continues, and it appears as though the upcoming reboot will be bringing DC comics character Carmine Falcone to the forefront. Writer/director Matt Reeves broke the news on Twitter that actor John Turturro will be filling the role of Falcone in the film, announcing the casting with a callback to Turturro’s iconic performance from The Big Lebowski.

In the comics, Falcone is a crime boss who is a frequent enemy of Batman’s, but a friend of Bruce Wayne’s. Rumors have swirled that Reeves is pulling from the comics run The Long Halloween, in which Carmine Falcone’s father brings his injured son to Thomas Wayne’s mansion to be stitched up after being shot. Thomas acquiesces and Bruce looks on as Carmine is fixed up before his eyes. This forever endears the Wayne family to the crime boss, and if this plot point appears in The Batman, that means we can probably expect Thomas Wayne to appear as well in the film.

Tom Wilkinson played Carmine Falcone in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and John Doman filled the role on the FOX series Gotham. Robert Pattinson is filling the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, which will reboot the character following Ben Affleck’s exit. Casting has been heating up in recent weeks, with the current lineup as follows:

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

as Catwoman Paul Dano as The Riddler

as The Riddler Colin Farrell as Penguin

as Penguin Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

as James Gordon Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Filming is due to begin in the first quarter of 2020 in London at Leavesden Studios. Michael Giacchino will compose the score, and Greig Fraser—who most recently shot The Mandalorian—is the cinematographer.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.