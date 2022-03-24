A new deleted scene for Matt Reeves’ The Batman reveals more about the director’s version of the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson), including his relationship with The Joker (Barry Keoghan). The scene is today’s prize of the “rataalada” puzzle, a secret website used in the movie’s marketing campaign.

Fans of The Batman who log in to the rataalada website today will face three new riddles they must solve to get to the deleted scene. The first riddle reads, “To wit: a wild card in the truest sense,” with the answer being “Joker.” Then, the “Once you've been set up, it hits you at the end. Straight on.” The riddle demands the audience to correctly answer “Punchline.” Finally, the last question reads, “It's not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it,” and asks for the answer “Ha.” The order of the riddles is randomized for each user, but the same three questions will always appear to anyone trying the game.

Answering the three questions correctly leads fans to a five-minute-long deleted scene in which Batman visits the Joker in Arkham Asylum, asking the villain’s help to understand how the Riddler (Paul Dano) thinks. The scene happens before Batman arrests the Riddler, which leads to the film’s epic conclusion. And it makes sense that the scene got cut from the theatrical version of the film, as it anticipates some of the story’s biggest reveals concerning The Riddler’s true identity.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ 'The Batman' Proves, Once and For All, that Gotham's Biggest Villain Is Social Inequality

In the film's theatrical cut, Keoghan's version of the Clown Prince of Crime only shows up in the last scenes, when the Joker greets the Riddler once the puzzle master gets to Arkham Asylum. Now, the deleted scene expands on Reeves’ universe, showing how Batman already met the Joker before the film's events. As the scene implies, the Joker is in Arkham Asylum after being arrested by the Batman, and the two have already started to develop their complicated relationship. The scene also allows us to take a better look at the disfigured body of Keoghan's Joker, including a nasty scar that cuts his right cheek open, which seems to be inspired by Heath Ledger’s take on the villain.

The Batman's cast includes Zoë Kravitz as the thief Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Warner Bros. was so confident in The Batman’s success that the company has already confirmed two spin-off series coming to HBO Max to expand on the film's lore before The Batman was even released. The first will focus on Arkham Asylum, while the second will explore Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin. The bet paid off, as The Batman already crossed $300 million in the domestic box office.

The Batman is currently in theaters. Check out the deleted scene below and find out Reeves' thoughts on it in Collider's interview with him.

