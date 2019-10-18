‘The Batman’ Lands ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Composer Michael Giacchino

0

A day after Matt Reeves‘ The Batman announced Paul Dano, the most Riddler-looking motherf*cker alive, would play The Riddler, the latest Dark Knight tale added yet another big name to the crew. During a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino accepted Reeves’ offer to join the film as composer.

Warner Bros. hasn’t officially announced the news, but the update comes courtesy of Cinema Savvy, who had eyes in the crowd.

Matt Reeves came out during the concert and asked Michael Giacchino to compose the Batman film!!! Witnessed at the Royal Albert Hall by one of our own! pic.twitter.com/14YUPYozUF — Cinema Savvy (@Cinema_Savvy) October 18, 2019

Giacchino won his Oscar for the 2010 Pixar flick Up after earning his first nod in 2008 for Ratatouille. Over in live-action land, the composer is best known for scoring big, brassy genre films, including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes with Reeves. Giacchino’s big-name resume also includes the likes of Jurassic World, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the objectively great garbage fire Jupiter Ascending. Besides, apparently, The Batman, he’s got Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming down the pipeline. Busy, busy man.

The Batman, which hits theaters on June 25, 2021, will see Robert Pattinson suiting up in the cape and cowl alongside Jeffrey Wright‘s Alfred to do battle with Dano’s Riddler, Zoe Kravitz‘s Catwoman, and a yet-to-be-cast actor as The Penguin. For more on the film, here is Pattinson explaining why Batman is not a hero and the latest on Jonah Hill‘s on-again-off-again relationship to the project.