LEGO has revealed the first images and details of the sets for DC's upcoming superhero release The Batman. The four sets look to reveal some major scenes from Matt Reeves's film, from a confrontation with Riddler (Paul Dano) in the Batcave to a motorcycle chase with Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The sets were revealed at Walmart's Collector Con panel at this year's New York Comic Con.

The first of the four sets is the updated Batmobile, made of 1,360 pieces. Various Batman films and other DC Comics sets have displayed the iconic ride, with a set of the Tumbler from The Dark Knight set for release later next month. The other three sets appear to portray scenes from The Batman, with one detailing a Batcave Face-Off with Riddler. This set features several characters aside from Batman and Riddler, such as Selina Kyle, Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and a mysterious new figure in The Drifter, which is Batman's alter ego.

Image via LEGO

The Riddler Face-Off set is compatible with The Penguin Chase set, which contains a missile-launching Batmobile. Batman and Penguin (Colin Farrell) are the only figures included here. This set is a bit smaller than the others, consisting of 392 pieces. The final set is similar to this one, titled Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit. This is the smallest of all four sets with only 149 pieces, and only contains the Batman and Catwoman figures.

Almost all of these scenes are glimpsed in the trailer that has been released for The Batman, with Robert Pattison's caped crusader in clear pursuit of both Penguin and Catwoman at various points through the film. The Batcave: Riddler Face-Off set looks as if it could reveal the climax of the film, with Riddler set to appear as the film's primary antagonist. The 581-piece set is definitely the widest in scope and feel of all four shown thus far.

The Batman also stars John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City's district attorney Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a candidate in the running for Gotham's mayor. Reeves directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life). The Batman is produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark (Planet of the Apes trilogy, Oblivion), and will hit theaters next year on March 4, 2022.

All four of the previewed LEGO The Batman sets are available for pre-order through Walmart. Check out more images below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

