LEGO has revealed the first images and details of the sets for DC's upcoming superhero release The Batman. The four sets look to reveal some major scenes from Matt Reeves's film, from a confrontation with Riddler (Paul Dano) in the Batcave to a motorcycle chase with Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The sets were revealed at Walmart's Collector Con panel at this year's New York Comic Con.

The first of the four sets is the updated Batmobile, made of 1,360 pieces. Various Batman films and other DC Comics sets have displayed the iconic ride, with a set of the Tumbler from The Dark Knight set for release later next month. The other three sets appear to portray scenes from The Batman, with one detailing a Batcave Face-Off with Riddler. This set features several characters aside from Batman and Riddler, such as Selina Kyle, Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and a mysterious new figure in The Drifter, which is Batman's alter ego.

the-batman-riddler-face-off-lego
Image via LEGO

Related: 'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Teases BatCat Meeting in Upcoming FanDome Preview

The Riddler Face-Off set is compatible with The Penguin Chase set, which contains a missile-launching Batmobile. Batman and Penguin (Colin Farrell) are the only figures included here. This set is a bit smaller than the others, consisting of 392 pieces. The final set is similar to this one, titled Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit. This is the smallest of all four sets with only 149 pieces, and only contains the Batman and Catwoman figures.

Almost all of these scenes are glimpsed in the trailer that has been released for The Batman, with Robert Pattison's caped crusader in clear pursuit of both Penguin and Catwoman at various points through the film. The Batcave: Riddler Face-Off set looks as if it could reveal the climax of the film, with Riddler set to appear as the film's primary antagonist. The 581-piece set is definitely the widest in scope and feel of all four shown thus far.

The Batman also stars John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City's district attorney Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a candidate in the running for Gotham's mayor. Reeves directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life). The Batman is produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark (Planet of the Apes trilogy, Oblivion), and will hit theaters next year on March 4, 2022.

All four of the previewed LEGO The Batman sets are available for pre-order through Walmart. Check out more images below:

the-batman-batmobile-penguin-chase-lego
Image via LEGO
the-batman-selina-kyle-lego-motorcycle
Image via LEGO

Keep Reading: New 'The Batman' Image Shows the Batclaw as Matt Reeves Teases New Trailer

Olivia Thirlby Talks Dredd 2
Olivia Thirlby Wants That 'Dredd' Sequel Too and She Wants Alex Garland Involved

Thirlby also details where Anderson's path could be heading after the events of the first film.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
John Lutz (69 Articles Published)

John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run.

More From John Lutz