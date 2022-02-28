Somehow audiences around the world are less than a week away from seeing the highly anticipated comic book film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the heroic title role. This particular Batman film has one of the best marketing campaigns in recent memory with most of the posters having this epic red and black color scheme. The logo, in particular, has been memorable given the Pattinson Bat-Symbol injected into the middle of the blocky font and now Batman fans can write their own name in The Batman-style font.

The process is fairly simple thanks to the Batname website. All you have to do is spell out your name and it auto-generates it in the font for you. The grainy red color clashing with the rugged black Bat-Symbol is proof that any combination of letters is 100% cooler in this The Batman-style. The website also gives you the option to download your personal logo, so you can print it out, frame it, and add it to your own Batcave or Batman collection. The possibilities are literally endless with this logo creator, so why stop with just your name? Make a Bat-Logo for your family and maybe your dog too. Unless you are Catwoman. Then this gives you the opportunity to give one to all your cats.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Watch a Time Lapse Video of WB's Pop-Up Experience in SingaporePosters and color schemes for modern big blockbuster films are anything, but memorable these days. However, in an industry filled with paint by numbers generic floating head poster designs, The Batman breaks that forgettable mold, and it all starts with the ultra stylized logo and its morbidly euphoric color scheme. You can spot a Batman poster from a thousand miles away. That is how pleasantly eye-catching the colors are and all the marketing has been engraved in the minds of moviegoers for the last year or so.

The Batman has been marketed as this dark and gritty realistic crime thriller with hints of horror and the piercing red color scheme matches that tone. Now with your own logo you can finally feel a part of the Bat-Family and in the frighteningly cut-throat Gotham City with the likes of The Riddler, The Penguin, and Catwoman on the loose. Fans have been anxiously waiting for this film for what feels like forever now, but now that wait is finally over.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman comes out everywhere on March 4th and, before then, remember to enjoy the Bat-Logo creator to your heart's content. Check out what the generator can do below and check out the tweet.

