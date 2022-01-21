Director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino have unveiled a new suite of tracks from the upcoming superhero film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. Shared on social media by both Reeves and Giacchino—as well as on YouTube by Water Tower Music—the suite runs at a little more than six-and-a-half minutes long.

It sounds like a collection of songs, including, of course, the already-iconic new Batman theme, which Giacchino composed before Reeves had shot a single frame of film. The filmmaker wrote in his tweet that he and his producing partner Dylan Clark listened to the theme on their way to Pattinson’s screen test. “We both had chills,” he added.

Responding to Reeves’ tweet, Giacchino wrote, “Thank you my friend!! Always a wonderfully creative journey with you!!” In addition to the clanging Batman theme, it sounds like the suite also includes a love theme, and a more melancholic tune that could perhaps be used to underscore scenes depicting Bruce Wayne’s troubled past.

Music for earlier Batman films has been composed by Danny Elfman (Batman and Batman Returns), Elliot Goldenthal (Batman Forever), and Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard, who collaborated on Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, with only Zimmer returning for The Dark Knight Rises. Zimmer also co-composed the score for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Junkie XL.

Reeves in recent weeks has been leaving a trail of clues for fans to scoop up, as the release date inches closer. In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that musically, he was inspired by Nirvana’s "Something’s in The Way,” a song that was featured prominently in the film’s first trailer. Reeves also revealed that he wrote the movie while listening to the song, and said that Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is inspired by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. In his words:

“That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

The Batman also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barry Keoghan as a GCPD officer.

Warner Bros. is betting hard on Reeves’ vision; The Batman will introduce a new shared universe of properties, ranging from two HBO Max shows—one based on the Gotham City police department and the second a Scarface-style crime story about Farrell’s Penguin—and potentially two more sequels.

The Batman is due out in theaters on March 4. A streaming release will follow 45 days later, as a part of W.B.’s restructured theatrical release strategy. You can listen to the suite here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below.

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

