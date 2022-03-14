With The Batman out now, and wowing audiences everywhere, there are a lot of questions buzzing around as to what all this dirt on the Wayne family history is all about. While the film answers many of our questions (and leaves us with plenty of others), there is, believe-it-or-not, some sort of precedent for the film's interpretation of Martha Wayne. While we don't see much of her or her husband Thomas in the film, other than some old news clips like most Batman films, their presence still runs deep. This is especially true as the Riddler (Paul Dano) continues to expose Gotham City's criminal underbelly.

Most Batman-related media doesn't touch too much on Martha Wayne's backstory, with countless Batman films, animated series, and the television shows, such as Gotham, exploring the events of her and Thomas' death more than their lives (though they have been featured more prominently in Pennyworth). While The Batman is no different (we still don't see much of their lives), we do get some more information about Martha and her own family history that's pretty different from the mainstream comic books...

RELATED: Look Out Gotham! 'The Penguin' is Officially Heading to Series at HBO Max

Martha's Comic Book History

Emma Paetz as Martha Kane in 'Pennyworth' | Image via Warner Bros Television

Many Batman fans may remember that before Bruce's mother was a Wayne, she was once Martha Kane of Gotham's elite Kane family, whose riches stemmed from their company Kane Chemical. After her father had gambled away the Kane family fortune, Martha turned to the less fortunate and set out to work at other charities, becoming something of an activist. One of her biggest projects was helping support the free medical clinic run by Dr. Leslie Thompkins. It was here that she met and eventually fell in love with the young Dr. Thomas Wayne, who initially disgusted her due to his playboy lifestyle. But, after he began to work for the clinic, it turned out that he was actually a pretty stand-up guy, and the two of them eventually married and had a son: Bruce.

Like her husband, Martha used whatever Wayne money she could to help the city rise above its brokenness, starting various charitable organizations with the hope that the city would turn itself around. When Bruce was around three years old, Martha became pregnant with a second child, Thomas Jr., who reportedly died after a car accident caused by Gotham's infamous secret society the Court of Owls. Only a few years later, Martha and her husband were gunned down by a thug named Joe Chill, leaving a gaping hole in the heart of Gotham. Without their positive influence on the city, it quickly fell deeper into corruption and various criminal empires rose up in their place. This would be Bruce's famous inciting incident, the thing that would cause him to become the Batman.

Image via DC Comics

Now, the Kane family name might sound somewhat familiar because of the television series Batwoman, which originally starred Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman. Kate Kane, both in the series and in the greater DC Comics history, is actually Bruce's maternal cousin. Her twin sister, Beth Kane, is the supervillain Alice, and their father, Col. Jacob Kane, was Martha's older brother and Bruce's uncle. Col. Kane also has a niece named Bette Kane, who would become the superhero Flamebird, an ally of Nightwing. Martha and Jacob's brother, Philip Kane, would be killed by the Red Hood gang during Bruce's initial tenure as Batman.

For some reason or another, the Kane family didn't adopt Bruce as their own after Thomas and Martha died (probably because they were a military family), instead only really becoming a part of his life once he became Batman.

The Batman's Uncovered Truths

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

While most live-action incarnations of Batman rarely touch on Martha or her family history (save most notably Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, though to mixed results), The Batman decided to change things up a bit, switching out Martha's traditional surname of Kane for the notoriously notable Arkham. The film goes on to explain that Martha's mother went crazy and killed herself after murdering her own husband, Martha's father. Thomas Wayne spent lots of money to cover it up to spare Martha the shame of the Arkham name, even after she had married into the Wayne family. Because of this trauma, Martha spent some time in and out of mental institutions after dealing with her own mental illness. Of course, once the Riddler uncovers this secret, he uses it to "expose" Gotham's elites who use money and crime to solve all their problems, including Thomas Wayne.

As it turned out, Thomas went to Carmine Falcone to cash in on a favor, hoping that the mob boss would put pressure on the reporter Edward Elliot, who had uncovered the Arkham family secret. Instead, Falcone had the man killed, and while that wasn't ever Thomas' intention, it sends Bruce spiraling until Alfred revealed that his father's mistake was just that, a mistake, one that Thomas planned to rectify before his death. The film doesn't speak much more about Martha Wayne, other than to say that Alfred suspected Falcone was the one behind her and Thomas' murder.

The Earth One Origins of Martha Arkham

Image via DC Comics

The Batman isn't the first time that Martha Wayne was an Arkham as opposed to a Kane, nor is her history of mental illness (as stated in the film) anything particularly new to the Batman mythos, at least not new within the past few years. In 2012, comic book creators Geoff Johns and Gary Frank released the first volume in the graphic novel series known as Batman: Earth One. These graphic novels re-imagined the story of Batman in an updated, modern context. They'd prove so successful that they'd go on to influence many other Batman adaptations of the years including Gotham, Batman V Superman, Beware the Batman, and even The Batman itself.

The Earth One series followed a young, somewhat inexperienced Batman as he worked to take down the Gotham underworld. This included Gotham's Mayor, Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, the serial killer known only as The Riddler, and eventually others including Two-Face, Killer Croc, Clayface, and others. Unlike other adaptations that follow Bruce as he travels the globe learning various fighting styles, this Batman spent years training with Alfred, a former Royal Marine, who helped Bruce on his crusade. Sound familiar?

Image via DC Comics

But the similarities between The Batman and Batman: Earth One don't end there... Johns also changes Martha's old surname from Kane to Arkham and establishes a long Arkham family history of mental illness that would follow them across generations. At one point, Bruce even becomes concerned that he might suffer from something similar to his mother, and that his role as Batman is an extension of this illness. Eventually, his enemies get wind of Bruce's tragic family history and use it against him, with the serial killer Clayface posing as his long-lost grandfather Adrian Arkham under orders of Bruce's most recent nemesis, Jessica Dent. This eventually causes Bruce to establish the state-of-the-art Arkham Asylum to help those with various mental disorders, split personalities, and criminal tendencies.

It's unclear if any more of Martha Wayne's family history will be explored in future Batman films or the Arkham Asylum spin-off series, or if Bruce will learn from his mother's struggles and help others with similar issues, but it's clear that Earth One had a heavy influence over Matt Reeves' artisan masterpiece. If The Batman proved anything, it's that there's a lot more material out there to pull from, and lots of potential twists and turns to look forward to in the next Batman installment.

Box Office: ‘The Batman’ Repeats With $18.7 Million on Second Friday, Eyeing Stronger Weekend Hold Than ‘The Dark Knight’ 'The Batman' is expected to drop only by 51% in its second weekend.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Michael John Petty (35 Articles Published) Michael John Petty is a Features Writer for Collider who spends his days writing, reading, podcasting, and hanging out with his wife in their small apartment. More From Michael John Petty