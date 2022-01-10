Here's something you don't see every day. Ahead of the much-anticipated (duh) release of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences has announced the biggest collection of authentic Batman film products to be released in over a decade. But this isn't your usual merch line fare of toys, gadgets, and cuddly goodies: like Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle themselves, this one is all about the luxuries, baby.

As a statement released by the conglomerate promises, "the line-up of luxe lifestyle fashions and accessories, collectibles and toys and other merch from notable brands worldwide will allow Batman fans everywhere to channel Batman/Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle like never before." And when we say the collabs are luxurious, we mean it: for the first time ever, the French fashion house Lanvin is creating an exclusive line of Batman-inspired sartorial statements.

They were first seen on the runway during Paris Fashion Week — again, most certainly not something you see every day. The line is mostly comprised of haute couture pieces featuring shades of deep, brilliant blues and purples: a most fitting palette for a Batman/Catwoman fashion line. Other brand collaborators include Carhartt, contributing a line of coats, t-shirts, hoodies, and pants; TomboyX, with t-shirts and underwear; and Venus Williams' EleVen debuting an all-new collection inspired by The Batman, designed to evoke the shady Gotham streets.

RELATED: New 'The Batman' Images Focus on Steamy Hot BatCat Tension

A new collection of training garments will debut over at Puma, too, similarly inspired by the moody colors and graphics that have come to define the iconography of the Caped Crusader. ("These training pieces will take you through the streets of Gotham City - and beyond," promises a press release for the line.)

If toys and knick-knacks are more your bag, you're also in luck. "Chic and cool accessories" from brands like Boxlunch, Fast Track, Accessory Innovation, Funko, Manly Bands, Pull & Bear, Global Junk Brands, Mobyfox, and Zara are all on the way, with pieces inspired by the World's Greatest Detective. Here's hoping for a Zara utility belt.

And Fossil will drop The Batman x Fossil capsule collection, with collectible watches, jewelry, and leather goods — this time inspired by the enigmatic Riddler, as well as Batman's signature Batsuit. (Although whether you'd want to own anything inspired by this version of the Riddler, who looks like he smells like a garbage facility, and not the neon-green Jim Carrey camp-a-thon, is questionable.)

The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. If you want to pick up any of the above merch, it'll be available at their respective retailers online. The Saks collection, along with their Batman shopping experience, will be available in select stores from March 2.

Check out images of some of the new Batman merch below:

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

'The Batman' Images Show a Comics-Accurate Penguin and a Zodiac-Inspired Riddler Batman's rogues' gallery grows.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email