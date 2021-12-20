Matt Reeves' gritty new take on Batman is just a few months away, and now the director has taken to Twitter to share a new motion teaser poster for The Batman. The poster features pouring red rain over the profile of Robert Pattinson's Batman as he is slowly revealed, along with the question mark associated with iconic Batman villain The Riddler (Paul Dano), who will be the primary antagonist of the film. Ominous music fades in as the question mark is revealed, and sirens mixed with the sounds of the streets of Gotham, which can be heard beneath the rainfall.

DC Comics replied to Reeves's tweet with a simple GIF, a page out of a payroll book with a puzzle that says, "Let's play a game. Just me and You," with multiple letters shifting into question marks surrounded by red circles and lines. Reeves's The Batman also features other well established Batman villains and allies, including Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. In previous teasers, The Riddler has been seen bent on revealing the dark underbelly of Gotham and its heroes, stating his mission to "unmask the truth about this city."

The new Batman film takes place outside of DC's cinematic universe, the DCEU, giving Reeves and the other creatives behind the movie an opportunity to explore more of Gotham's gritty underworld. Batman has always been one of the darker superhero stories of modern history, and The Batman looks to dive even deeper into that side of billionaire and masked vigilante, Bruce Wayne.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Matt Reeves Explains Why He Wanted to Make Movie Outside of DCEU ContinuityThe Batman is directed by Reevess, who co-wrote the film's script with Peter Craig (The Town, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Parts 1 & 2). Much of the narrative of the new Batman movie is still shrouded in mystery, with multiple cuts of the movie being tested, one of which is rumored to feature another well known DC character. The movie is produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Simon Emanuel, Walter Hamada, Toby Hefferman, Michael E. Uslan, and Chantel Nong, and will feature music by composer Michael Giacchino.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the new motion poster below:

