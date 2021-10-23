Michael Giacchino revealed via Twitter that the upcoming DC film The Batman finished scoring on October 22nd. Giacchino spoke enthusiastically about the process, saying the orchestra “killed it.” The film, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, is slated to be released on March 4th, 2022. Giacchino previously shared a sneak peek at the score earlier this fall and stated that he felt “total freedom to do whatever I want” due to Reeves’ support. Given Giacchino’s overwhelming excitement for the film, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to.

Giacchino began his scoring career in video games, but rose to prominence with his scores for Pixar, winning his first Oscar for Up in 2010. He also has significant experience scoring for major franchises, having written the scores for Jurassic World, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and both Marvel Spider-Man films, among many others.

Giacchino has now become one of the most sought-after composers in Hollywood. Reeves and Giacchino have worked together multiple times, most recently on War for the Planet of the Apes. Their well-established working relationship likely influenced the freedom Giacchino felt working on The Batman. Giacchino commented on Reeves’ take on Batman, saying that “what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh.”

The Batman will dive into theaters on March 4th, 2022. DC recently released a new trailer as a part of DC FanDome that revealed how gritty Pattinson’s take on the character will be. The film also stars Colin Farrel as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Jefferey Wright as Jim Gordan, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The Batman also features John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Alex Ferns. Reeves co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig, and Dylan Clark produces.

