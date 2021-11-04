The new synopsis hints at what fans can expect from this version of the Dark Knight.

After a number of delays due to the pandemic, director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman is only a few months away from being released. Warner Bros.’ United Kingdom website has revealed a new synopsis for the film, hinting at what fans can expect from Robert Pattinson’s version of The Dark Knight.

The full synopsis can be read below:

THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The synopsis reveals that the film will be as much of a thriller as it is an action movie. During the DC FanDome event, Pattinson said that after first talking to Reeves, “I just knew there was something radically different from anything we’ve seen in Batman movies before.” The film’s synopsis also mentions how this will be a Batman just beginning in his career, something Reeves has previously stated. However, he recently said that this version of Batman “refers to his origin and is shaken to his core.”

Fans who have been following the development of the film know that the “ruthless serial killer” is The Riddler/Edward Nashton (in this film played by Paul Dano). The film’s latest trailer has hinted at Batman being consumed by his anger, with Alfred Pennyworth (played by Andy Serkis) showing his concern for Bruce Wayne. Catwoman/Selina Kyle (played by Zoe Kravitz) also shows concern for The Dark Knight and the current path he’s on. Both trailers have also hinted at this Batman’s vengeance with his style of fighting, as well at the Batmobile chase with The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell).

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, fans can watch both of the film’s trailers online, including the latest one released at FanDome below.

