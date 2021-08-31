We now know when we’re going to see the new trailer for one of the most highly anticipated films currently in the works. The Batman released its first trailer during the DC FanDome event in August 2020, and immediately became one of the best trailers released that entire year. Which was impressive given that the trailer was only based on the first few weeks of filming, and there was plenty more where that came from. Now Warner Bros. has announced the new The Batman trailer release date, revealing that our second look at footage from the film will arrive a little over a year after that initial trailer.

Indeed, the new The Batman trailer will be released on Saturday, October 16th during this year’s DC FanDome event. The free virtual event begins streaming at 10am PDT, but we don’t yet know exactly when the panel for The Batman – and thus the new trailer – will be dropping. During last year’s inaugural DC FanDome event, director Matt Reeves took the virtual stage to talk about his take on the character, which finds Robert Pattinson stepping into the lead role in a story that takes place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman.

For all the hype surrounding The Batman we still know little about the film’s story, other than the fact that it’s a mystery thriller of sorts and clearly inspired by David Fincher. And while Zoe Kravtiz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin do appear, Paul Dano’s The Riddler is the film’s primary antagonist.

So mark October 16th on your calendars, folks. That’s when we’ll get a brand new look at The Batman. For now, enjoy watching the incredible initial trailer over and over again.

The Batman will be released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022 and will be streaming on HBO Max 45 days after that.

