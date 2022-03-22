In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he and cinematographer Greig Fraser present Gotham City in a way no other Batman film has done in the past. This isn’t the vague, metropolitan supercity of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, nor is it the highly stylized, kaleidoscopic creation of Gotham from the Joel Schumacher films. In Reeves’s film, his and production designer James Chinlund’s vision for Gotham City is intrinsically tied to its story and characters. In the story, a sullen Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), burdened by his family’s legacy, attempts to stop a string of murders committed by the Riddler (Paul Dano), who hopes to unmask the corrupt underbelly that is plaguing the city. In tandem with its decaying Gothic architecture, the film takes inspiration from the films of David Fincher as it bathes the city in noirish shadows and a Stygian color palette.

RELATED: Why Joker Shouldn’t Be Matt Reeves’ Next Batman Villain

Image via Warner Bros.

In many ways, the decrepit atmosphere of the city seems to be a projection of the film's central hero and antagonist. The Riddler views Gotham as a corrupt husk of its former self, hollowed out by broken promises, and the rain-drenched streets reflect the oversaturation of the city’s corruption bubbling over the surface. Similarly, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is haunted by his past trauma. In film noir, it’s typical that the gradients of blacks and whites illustrate some internal ambiguity or cynicism held by the main character. In The Batman, Bruce is pessimistic about the state of Gotham, he sees fear as the only functional tool to corral skyrocketing crime rates. Although he uses shadows to his advantage when donning the suit, the hostile haze that permeates the entire city suggests something more sinister. Coupled with Fraser’s tight framing and shallow depth of field, the Gotham presented before Bruce is a suffocating one, daring the caped crusader to try and rescue it.

As The Batman explores an internally shattered Bruce to a degree that no other Batman film has done yet, Reeves and Fraser’s style is undeniably evocative. Oftentimes, in sequences like District Attorney Colson’s (Peter Sarsgaard) kidnapping and any shot of the burnt orange sun shining over the skyline, the style is breathtaking. The noir aesthetic proves perfect for a patient, three-hour mystery in which Batman finally gets a chance to flex his investigative abilities. However, the aesthetic is not without its limitations. Tight frames, shallow focus, and subjective angles are not exactly conducive for a successful big-budget Hollywood blockbuster, which, despite Reeves trying to convince us that his film is not, The Batman absolutely is. In a genre that is all about grand scales and inspiring awe, Reeves must reconcile the inherent blockbuster core of his film with the noir sensibilities he is clearly more interested in.

Throughout The Batman’s thrilling action setpieces, Reeves makes his approach clear as to how he reconciles the two opposing forces of his film. He doesn’t. Reeves remains tunnel-visioned on visualizing Batman’s internal struggle throughout his action sequences. In sequences like Batman wingsuit glide from the GCPD roof and the Batmobile car chase with the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Reeves doubles down on the noir aesthetic of the film. The result for both sequences is one that is frustratingly disorienting, with shot selection completely antithetical to what has become common for blockbuster films.

In the case of the gliding sequence, the intent is clear: place the audience in the same discomfort that the young Batman feels as he plummets off of the GCPD building roof. The locked-down, subjective shot that repeats throughout the sequence certainly achieves this effect, but Reeves refuses to budge an inch in terms of wider angle shots. Reeves pushes his noir aesthetic far beyond its limitations, and the heightened reality of his comic-book character never successfully coalesces with his grounded detective approach.

Image via Warner Bros.

For the Batmobile chase, the trend continues. In what should be a rip-roaring chase similar to the one from Nolan’s Batman Begins, Batman pursues an escaping Penguin in an effort to get more information about the Riddler’s clues. Reeves has stated that the sequence takes heavy inspiration from a similar scene in William Friedkin’s The French Connection, where the car chase is filmed as though it were an extension of the main character’s obsessiveness. In The Batman, the scene is appropriately chaotic, but stylistically it seems to get lost in a purgatory between the established noir aesthetic, the homage to the hard-boiled ‘70s detective films, and the heightened comic-book reality that demands more room to breathe. Reeves never finds a way to merge all three of these, and as a result, the chase feels like a disorienting whirlwind in the worst kind of way.

The reason it is frustrating to see Reeves fail to fuse the split disposition of his film is that it has been done successfully in the past, and in a Batman film no less. Christopher Nolan has never tried to hide the influence of Michael Mann’s 1995 crime saga Heat on his second Christian Bale-led caped crusader outing, The Dark Knight. In the film, Nolan pulls off what Reeves refuses to try in his film. Among the many other things The Dark Knight accomplishes, the film manages to simultaneously be a pastiche of the ‘90s crime dramas like Heat but is also willing to surrender itself to its more blockbuster inclinations. The film begins with a white-knuckle bank heist, but it is still able to operate within a heightened reality where a small motorcycle has enough gadgetry to flip a 16-wheel semi-truck.

In the end, Reeves’s steadfast rejection of something that he believes would dilute his film is admirable. And for the vast majority of The Batman, the noir aesthetic works exactly as intended, seamlessly placing the audience inside the mind of a Batman tormented by his past and the cesspool of a city surrounding him. Coupled with Chinlund’s immaculate production design, Fraser’s heavily shadowed cinematography brings a new kind of life to Gotham City. Even during the scenes where the noir aesthetic proves too inflexible for the material, Reeves’s missteps are a commendable miscalculation. Reeves is unafraid to try new things with his established hero and his approach proves to err on the side of ambition is much more interesting than playing it too safe.

6 Reasons Why Batman Is The Perfect Antihero

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (14 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton