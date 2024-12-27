It's been a dark day for DC Comics. After it was reported that The Batman Part II was delayed until 2027, James Gunn has come out of his Batcave to explain why the highly-anticipated sequel was pushed back. In a social media post on Threads, the filmmaker has explained that a full script for the movie hasn't been written yet. It's been almost three years since The Batman premiered in theaters, and since then, fans from all over the world have been excited to see what's next for the vigilante played by Robert Pattinson. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait longer before they can return to Gotham City. Gunn's full statement reads:

"Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly reported that Matt Reeves was done with his work on the screenplay for The Batman: Part II. That report has now been updated after James Gunn shared more information regarding the situation. The sequel to The Batman was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in 2025, with the movie currently scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027. More than five years since the release of the first installment will have passed by the time audiences get to see Bruce Wayne's next adventure.

The first Batman movie introduced Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader as he tried to figure out The Riddler's (Paul Dano) next move. Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell were also part of the blockbuster that earned $772 million at the global box office. The universe was expanded thanks to The Penguin television series that premiered earlier this year. The spin-off planted the seeds of what Bruce Wayne will have to deal with once he returns to the big screen. The Penguin hasn't been canceled or renewed yet, with Revees attempting to figure out what's next for this universe.

What's Next for James Gunn?

Close

James Gunn is currently busy with the development of the DCU that began with this month's Creature Commandos. As the head of the studio, alongside Peter Safran, the filmmaker is also involved with the planning for The Batman: Part II. Thus far, The Batman is being considered an "Elseworlds" storyling that is disconnected from the ongoing DCU, with the current plan being to make a new Batman adaptation with The Brave and the Bold (which has also reportedly been delayed). The sequel might still be a couple of years away, but in the meantime, Gunn is preparing a variety of movies that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats while they wait for the return of Bruce Wayne. Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface are scheduled to premiere within the next couple of years.

The Batman: Part II will premiere in theaters on October 1, 2027. The first The Batman film is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved The Batman Part II Release Date October 1, 2027 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson Studio Franchise Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , DC Films Prequel(s) The Batman Franchise(s) Batman Expand

