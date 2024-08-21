The Big Picture The Batman Part 2 is set to start filming next year with a planned release date of October 2, 2026.

Mattson Tomlin praised Matt Reeves for his directing and writing talents, ensuring fans a sequel that matters.

The sequel will continue the story from the first film, introducing new villains and tying into the HBO Max Penguin series.

The follow-up to one of the highest-rated comic book movies of the last several years just got a major update. While speaking to Screen Rant, The Batman Part 2 writer Mattson Tomlin provided an update on when the sequel will begin filming. The future of The Batman was in limbo at DC after James Gunn took over as the new creative head of the studio. Still, he quickly assured fans that multiple universes and iterations of the same character could exist, and that The Batman wasn't going anywhere. It's been over two years since the release of The Batman, and fans have been sitting on pins and needles waiting for updates on the sequel. When asked how things were progressing for The Batman Part 2, Tomlin had this to say:

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar couldn't be higher... Matt Reeves is like no other... and he's really trying to make something that matters."

Tomlin also praised Matt Reeves' directing and writing ability, saying that in the five years he's spent with him, he's tried to absorb as much as humanly possible to take with him in his career. Following his work on the Planet of the Apes franchise with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, Reeves' had become one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, and his success with The Batman proved that was earned. The Batman currently sits at 85% and 87% scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the sequel can be considered one of the most anticipated comic book movies coming down the pipe in the next few years.

When Is ‘The Batman Part 2’ Going To Release?

While The Batman may be more than two years in the rear-view mirror, sadly, The Batman Part 2 is still more than two years in front of the windshield. The film is eyeing an October 2, 2026, release date, which lines up with Tomlin's schedule that the movie aims to begin shooting next year. Movies like The Batman (and certainly the sequel as well) aren't filmed over a couple of weeks; it'll likely take months from the day principal photography begins to the wrap of shooting. While there's still a lot of time before anyone will be buying tickets for The Batman Part 2, it's hard to not get excited thinking about what Reeves and co. have in mind for the sequel.

The Batman Part 2 is currently scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Batman on Max.

The Batman Part II Release Date October 2, 2026 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Jeffrey Wright , Andy Serkis Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves , Mattson Tomlin Studio DC Films and Warner Bros.

