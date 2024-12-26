Exactly a week ago, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a promising script update for the upcoming sequel, adding that production is scheduled to begin next year. It’s been over two years since the Gotham City picture showed on the big screens, and unfortunately, fans will have to wait about two more years for The Batman Part II, set to be released on October 2, 2026. It will pick up right from the events of the first chapter, which saw The Riddler (Paul Dano) take explosive revenge on the city, bringing forth that devastating flood.

While we all await more updates about Reeves’ superhero sequel, the filmmaker has shared a bit about its plot details in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, teasing extreme chaos considering how things ended in The Batman.

"There's a lot of unrest and there's a lot of clamoring because of the revelations of what we find out at the end of the [first] movie. There's unrest in the streets to say, 'Well, how could this be?'. The idea that this corruption extends as deep as it extends. In the first movie, Batman views things very simplistically, he sees things in black and white. What he can represent and how he can affect that."

Directed by Reeves from a screenplay he wrote with Peter Craig, The Batman is a reboot of DC’s film franchise of the same name. It debuted in the U.S. in March 2022 and saw Robert Pattinson in the lead role as Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman. He starred alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. So far, it has been confirmed that Part II will see the return of Pattinson, Wright, Serkis, and Farrell, but it remains a mystery if Dano will appear as Riddler or if Barry Keoghan will return as Joker.

‘The Batman Part II’ Remains Shrouded in Mystery

Sharing more details on The Batman Part II, Reeves teased some sort of reflection for the title character, who will begin to see things less in black and white, making it a bit more complicated to be Gotham’s hero.

"As we enter into the next movie, there's a lot more gray. There's a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city. It's a lot more like our world is now, there's a lot of turmoil because people are in their camps, and they're not communicating. How does Batman fit into that? Where do you fit? It's not as clear as going, 'Oh yeah, bad guy, I go after bad guys'. And when things are in gray, it makes it very hard to be Batman, so this is part of the challenge as we enter it."

The Batman Part II arrives in theaters in October 2026. Its prequel, The Batman, is streaming on Max.

