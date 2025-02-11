Few superhero movies have been talked about as much the last few years as The Batman, which saw Robert Pattinson step into the role of The Dark Knight and also introduced the world to a new Gotham, brought to life by director Matt Reeves. The Batman was an instant success, earning scores of 85% from critics and 87% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was quickly announced that a sequel was in the works. There has since been some turmoil surrounding The Batman Part 2, which has been delayed several times and is now set for release on October 1, 2027. However, during a recent interview with ScreenRant, The Batman star Andy Serkis, who portrays Alfred in the film, gave an optimistic update, sharing that he recently connected with his director for a progress report:

“I know there's a huge appetite, and boy, am I as hungry for it as you all are... I talked to Matt recently because I was doing the press thing with him about The Penguin, I interviewed him... He told me the story of The Batman 2, and I'm so excited for it! [laughs]”

It’s been frustrating, to say the least, for Batman fans of late, who are still waiting for any positive word on The Brave and the Bold, the Batman movie set in the DCU. Unfortunately, news on that front has been grim for the last two years. James Gunn took over as the new creative head of DC Studios in 2022 and launched a new DCU set to lead the studio into the future, but it certainly didn’t help development on The Batman 2. Gunn has remained adamant that there will be plenty of stories in Elseworlds — universe that don’t tie directly into the DCU — but waiting five years for a sequel isn’t something many fans are happy to do nowadays. Original scribe Peter Craig is also returning to pen The Batman Part 2 along with director Matt Reeves.

Who Will Return for ‘The Batman Part 2’?