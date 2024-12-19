The world is already fawning over the release of the first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, but there’s another DC project coming up that fans can’t wait for, even if it is nearly two years away. The Batman Part Two is currently slated for release on October 2, 2026, and perhaps the only thing that’s going to make the long wait sting a little less is the slew of updates that Matt Reeves and his crew have been dropping on the film lately. During a recent interview with his Batman star Zoë Kravitz during an episode of Variety’s Directors on Directors, a segment in which directors interview each other, Reeves provided an update on The Batman Part Two’s script, as well as when it plans to begin filming:

“We’re finishing the script. I’m a speed demon. I’m just really fast. We’re just trying to make our way through and we’re going to be shooting next year.”

Some fans are starting to grow frustrated with the long wait for the second installment in Robert Pattinson’s Batman trilogy, but these speedbumps and delays haven’t all been for nothing. It’s also important to note that James Gunn took over as the new creative head of DC a little over six months after the release of The Batman, and the complete overhaul of the studio certainly caused some setbacks, but nothing that Reeves and his team couldn’t work through. Batinson himself recently joked that the movies are taking so long to get into production that he might be retired by the end of them. This isn’t true, of course, as Pattinson is not even 40 years old yet, but it’s still something to monitor that the leading star of the movie feels comfortable to joke about the slow production.

Who Else Will Star in ‘The Batman Part Two’?

In addition to Robert Pattinson returning to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part Two, Andy Serkis has also confirmed that he will be back as Alfred, Batman’s ultimate confidante and keeper of the Batcave. Jeffrey Wright, who was named Commissioner Gordon at the end of the first Batman movie, will also be back in the saddle for another round of wrangling Gotham’s toughest criminals. Colin Farrell, who recently headling The Penguin spin-off show on Max, will also have a few scenes in The Batman Part Two, but it’s unknown if Paul Dano (Riddler) or Barry Keoghan (Joker) will appear in the film.

The Batman Part Two is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Batman on Max.

Your changes have been saved The Batman Part II Release Date October 2, 2026 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

