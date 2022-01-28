The fancy red and black cover will only be available for Total Film subscribers.

Matt Reeves shared Total Film magazine’s latest cover on his official Twitter page, which now has the internet all abuzz. The cover depicts Reeves’ upcoming The Batman characters in a black and red creepy aesthetic with The Riddler staring at us from the background.

The artsy aesthetic cover will be for Total Film’s exclusive subscribers. The newsstand cover will still be Batman-related but without the sleek red and black flair. Both magazine editions are expected to be released next week, with Reeves’ The Batman film planned to be released on March 4th.

As the release date for The Batman gets closer, Reeves has been active in sharing new details regarding his upcoming film and recently provided more insight into what to expect. He recently stated in an interview with MovieMaker that The Batman is “almost a horror movie,” and highlighted the fact that The Riddler in his movie was inspired by the Zodiac Killer.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Matt Reeves Says Its "Almost a Horror Movie" and Confirms the Zodiac Killer-Inspired Riddler Design

The Riddler, or Edward Nygma, made his debut in Detective Comics, later shortened to DC Comics, in 1948. He began as a playful and mischievous character with a penchant for playing tricks and pulling pranks but has since become darker in recent years with the move toward gritty realism of the Batman universe. Still mischievous, but no longer as humorous, he has the egotistical compulsion to leave riddles and puzzles at the scene of the crime to prove his cleverness and cunning to Batman and the citizens of Gotham. It will be interesting to see Reeves' interpretation of this iconic villain in the upcoming movie.

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and more. Keep an eye out for the movie on March 4.

Meanwhile, take a look at Total Film’s upcoming magazine covers:

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies -- Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon -- amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Audition Story Includes 'Tenet' & an Awkward Excuse Only the wily Robert Pattinson would try to pull a fast one on Christopher Nolan.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email