HBO Max’s slate of original DC projects is growing. A new television series spinning off from the highly-anticipated The Batman is in early development at the streamer. Penguin, one of the villains of the film played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell, will be the focus of the show, which will be executive produced by director Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions.

The exact details of the project are not exactly clear. However, Deadline has reported that the show will be a “Scarface-like” origin story that traces the rise of Oswald Cobblepot’s criminal empire. No actors are confirmed to star in the project, but Farrell apparently has been approached to reprise his upcoming turn as the crime boss. Screenwriter Lauren LeFranc, whose previous work includes Impulse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will write the show.

This will allegedly be the second show based on Reeves’ upcoming take on the Caped Crusader on the platform. A prequel series about the corruption of the Gotham Police Department is also in the works with Joe Barton as showrunner. Other upcoming HBO Max projects involving the DCEU and beyond include The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, Batgirl, and Blue Beetle.

Along with Reeves and Clark, the untitled Penguin spinoff is said to be produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. If the project moves forward, we could see an announcement or update at the upcoming DC FanDome event on October 16th.

Even though the Penguin spinoff is not officially confirmed, we do know that a new trailer for The Batman is scheduled for release in October during FanDome. The Batman will release in theaters on March 4th, 2022.

