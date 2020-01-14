Peter Sarsgaard Just Compared ‘The Batman’ to Something Pretty Unorthodox

Everything new I hear about The Batman excites me. Matt Reeves directing? Hell yeah, phenomenal director. Robert Pattinson as the title role? Hell yeah, interesting actor. Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro rounding out the ensemble? Hell yeah, incredible performers. And now, thanks to some choice comments from cast member Peter Sarsgaard at the 2020 TCAs (via Cinemablend), I have a brand spankin’ new reason to be excited.

Sarsgaard’s role has not been officially announced yet. But that didn’t stop him from sharing his inspiring experience filming, while ostensibly at the TCAs to talk about his upcoming CBS All Access series Interrogation. In fact, Sarsgaard compared his time on set thus far to something that might throw you for a loop. Not a Scorsese film, like Joker. And not an ’80s action classic, like the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. No, Sarsgaard compared his experience to… a band. Specifically: The Pixies.

The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it.

Now, if you’re a fan of the Pixies as I am, you are already buzzing with excitement at this unique comparison. If you’re not, I’ll try and explain the appeal: Pixies tunes tend to live on the intersection between raw punk energy and highly crafted musicianship. Their songs alternate between quieter, more melodic verses, before crescendoing into loud, raucous, shout-along choruses. “I Bleed,” in particular, has a tension-building verse with borderline spoken lyrics, until the chorus explodes with overdriven guitars and screamed vocals. Can you imagine these kinds of dynamics playing within a Batman film? I get chills just thinking about it!

Sarsgaard went on to explain what he viewed as the key comparison between The Batman and the Pixies: Emotion. “The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it’s very emotional. The Pixies were incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful.” A powerful, emotion-driven Batman film is exactly what we all need, and I for one can’t wait to see Batman deal with all the debasers in Gotham City when the film drops. Get it? “Debaser”? It’s a Pixies song!

The Batman arrives in theatres June 25, 2021, and my excitement arrives each and every day until then. For more on that caped crusader, here’s the city that will play Gotham. Plus, our theory on who Sarsgaard will be playing in the film.