Peter Sarsgaard Just Got Cast in ‘The Batman’, and He’s Probably Two-Face

Good news, everyone – Peter Sarsgaard is joining the cast of The Batman, which means the movie is about to get 100% more delightfully intense. At least, if we’re interpreting director Matt Reeves’ Twitter account correctly.

Earlier today, Reeves tweeted “Oh… Hi, Peter…” with a bat emoji, accompanied by a GIF of Sarsgaard waving. Now, this could either mean that Sarsgaard has accepted a role in the hugely anticipated superhero movie, or that Reeves has trapped the actor in a dungeon with a bunch of live bats.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarsgaard is either playing a district attorney or a corrupt cop. The district attorney in question is likely Harvey Dent / Two-Face, which would potentially add another villain to the already extensive rogues gallery of Reeves’ film. The corrupt cop could be Harvey Bullock or Arnold Flass, or a brand new character created specifically for the film. Nobody plays bizarre creeps like Sarsgaard, so he’s a perfect fit for any of those roles.

Another interesting clue came from Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Instagram account. Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard have been married for quite some time now, and she posted this teasing image.

Gyllenhaal captioned the image “Half way through a shave…” If you notice, Sarsgaard’s head is half-shaved, which is a pretty good indication that he’s playing Two-Face. (In that case, the other half of the shave will be the right half of his beard rather than the rest of his head.)

The Batman has been lining up a real Murderer’s Row of actors lately. In addition to Robert Pattinson as the titular crimefighter, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson and John Turturro recently joined the project. Sarsgaard’s casting is just one more reason to throw your hype engines into overdrive. I for one cannot wait to hear him eerily mumble, “We must kill… the bat” when the movie finally releases in 2021.