Fans are a week away until the highly anticipated The Batman comes to theaters across the globe and Warner Brothers has been hard at work marketing the film. Now that we are so close to the film’s release we have started to see various pop-up experiences being set up around the world to push the marketing for this film home and one of those locations is in Singapore at the Orchard Road’s Shaw House. The experience is titled The Batman “Unmask The Truth” which is one of the film's many slogans and DC Asia has released a time-lapse video to show fans how they set up the event.

The video, with Michael Giacchino’s epic Batman theme in the background, shows the central hub of the event being constructed. The main area consists of a functioning replica Bat-Signal and Bat-Computer as they appear in the upcoming film and right next to them is a life-size action figure of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. The experience also features a “thematic photo booth” which is most likely housed at the Bat-Computer.

This pop-up also allows you to recreate the many awesome The Batman posters with the now-iconic red lighting scheme. On top of that, the experience will feature limited-edition merchandise on display from local Singapore brands such as XM Studios presenting their "The Batman’s Greatest Battles” showcase and Secret Lab will be unveiling there The Batman edition chair that includes a cool magnetic detachable Bat-Symbol. Other companies participating in this event are your usual suspects like Mcfarlane Toys and LEGO.

The final fun aspect to this pop-up is The Riddler’s Challenge which is “an interactive online riddle-based game that tests players' knowledge on Orchard Road.” This challenge has sweet prizes like “The Riddler Pack” which contains movie-themed merchandise and there is a grand cash prize for the ultimate Batman fan as well.

From the images and video provided, this seems like a joyfully memorable experience that both celebrates going to the movies and one of pop culture's most popular characters while also serving as a reminder that Batman is a very global superhero. The experience is full of Bat-Vehicles, awesome statues of The Dark Knight, and eerie question marks that are worthy of this mysteriously alluring film.

The “Unmask The Truth” pop-up experience at Orchard Road’s Shaw House runs from February 27 until March 13 and The Batman is out in theaters everywhere on March 4, 2022. You can find even more information about the experience here, and you can watch the full time-lapse video down below.

