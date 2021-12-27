With the holiday season winding down, the team behind The Batman has been sending us more gifts including a new poster and trailer. Each new look has given us a peek into the darker world of Warner Bros. Pictures and director Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC superhero flick set to batarang into theaters on March 4, 2022, with a release to HBO max 45 days later on April 19, 2022.

Today’s trailer release gave us a closer look at Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin, while also showing the connection between Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and the caped crusader himself, played by Robert Pattinson.

The fresh off the press poster also made the Batman and Catwoman connection its main focus as both are featured on either side of the film’s release date and logo. Pattinson’s Batman is suited up in his heavy armor, covered in a slew of hidden weapons, along with the character’s iconic mask shielding his true identity as Bruce Wayne from the world. Kravitz’s Catwoman looks on, maskless, clad in a black leather suit. In her left hand, we see the character grasping onto one of the bullwhips or cat o’ nine tails she is known for lashing. Both characters take on the red and blue glows of the poster’s lighting, making them and their costumes fully jump out at the viewer.

Appearing alongside Dano, Farrell, Kravitz, and Pattinson, the film will also feature Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Along with his directing credits, Reeves also teamed up with Peter Craig to pen the film’s screenplay.

The upcoming take on the superhero fan favorite will show a younger version of Batman than what audiences have seen in recent tellings such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Batman will focus on the early years of the caped crusader’s rise of crime fighting as he attempts to peel Gotham City’s layers of corruption back, all while hoping to stay one step ahead of a mysterious super villain and serial killer known as the Riddler (Dano), who is on a rampage to take out all of Gotham’s elite citizens. To get a better idea of what Reeves’ The Batman will look like, check out the film’s full synopsis below, and check out the alternate versions of the new poster meant for social media (or as a cool background for your phone):

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

