Ahead of the new trailer drop at the DC FanDome event on Saturday, Warner Bros. has unveiled two new posters for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Paul Dano’s Riddler. Both posters retain the crimson theme that has been prominently highlighted in the superhero film’s marketing and were shared on WB's social media accounts.

The first poster puts Batman front-and-center, as rain streaks down from the skies. At the bottom of the poster is the title treatment, and on one corner is the release date — March 4. The second poster shows the Riddler holding a note addressed to the Dark Knight, with the release date pasted in the top left corner. The Riddler poster provides a good look at the villain’s costume, which appears to have large question marks emblazoned on one side.

The costumes, along with new looks at the film’s version of Alfred, Commissioner Gordon, and the Batcave, were somewhat revealed in recent images of LEGO sets inspired by the film. Earlier this week, Reeves also teased a screengrab from the upcoming trailer, which showed Batman perched atop a roof, with the Gotham City skyline in front of him, unusually lit by the sun.

The Batman has had a particularly long and arduous production. The film was originally set to star Ben Affleck, who was also supposed to direct. But Affleck, who had played the character in the DC Extended Universe, soon stepped down from the director’s chair, and Reeves — best known for his two Planet of the Apes reboot films and Cloverfield — was hired as his replacement. Affleck ultimately ended up dropping out entirely, and the film was re-conceived as an origin story that focuses on a younger Batman/Bruce Wayne. Pattinson, best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, and then embarking on a fairly acclaimed streak of collaborations with several auteurs, was hired as Affleck’s replacement.

Two spinoff streaming series are also in development for HBO Max. While one will focus on Jeffrey Wright’s Gordon and is reportedly inspired by the Gotham Central comic books, another will tell the “Scarface-like” origin story of the Penguin, played in the film by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell.

The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City's district attorney Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a mayoral candidate. Reeves directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig.

The Batman comes to theaters on March 4, 2022, with a new trailer slated to drop during tomorrow's DC FanDome event. You can check out both posters here:

