Looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of these two together very soon.

Twitter Movies revealed two brand-new posters for the upcoming film The Batman today, showcasing more of the Caped Crusader and the lovely Catwoman. It seems like we'll see a lot more of these two as the movie’s release date gets closer.

Twitter Movies had the exclusive reveal on the posters, tweeting them out with the captions, “We can’t decide who we want to get our claws into more. This is your EXCLUSIVE look at the Bat and the Cat. #TheBatman, in theaters March 4,” and “He’s not Batman. He’s THE BATMAN. It’s not a poster. It’s THE EXCLUSIVE poster. @mattreevesLA takes #TheBatman to another level, in theaters March 4.”

The first poster showcases The Dark Knight himself, played by Robert Pattinson, alongside the master thief Selina Kyle, played by Zoë Kravitz, as they look over the cityscape of Gotham at sunset. The second poster is a close-up of the titular character with the phrase “Unmask The Truth” at the top, showcasing the Caped Crusader in all of his gruff, no-nonsense glory.

This isn’t the first big poster release for the film, as another poster that was released back in December showcases Batman and Catwoman side by side. Another poster also showcased this new Batman in his full suit, giving fans an idea of what to expect with the blurred, red image.

Pattinson and Kravitz aren’t the only two big names to be gracing the screen — or the promotional posters — for the upcoming film. Paul Dano is set to play the dangerous Riddler, whose presence was confirmed in the teaser that was released back in December. Jeffrey Wright will play the unshakeable Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis will play the iconic Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set to be released on March 4, 2022. Check out the new posters below:

