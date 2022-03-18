The Batman has been killing it at the box office ever since it was released earlier this month. The Matt Reeves’ film starring Robert Pattinson has multiple TV spin-offs in the works and now DC Comics has announced another one coming later this year. This spin-off will be a comic titled Riddler: Year One written by Paul Dano who played the titular villain in The Batman.

This will be a six-issue Black Label Bimonthly Limited Series launching in October 2022. The series is being drawn by European illustrator Stevan Subic who is making his DC debut. The comic “explores the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman’s Nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.”

The announcement also came with teaser artwork that shows The Riddler’s clear rim glasses from the film lying facedown on a desk full of documents. One of the lenses shows the title Riddler: Year One scratched out on one of the documents. There is also the phrase “question everything” written on the desk and what appears to be a green receipt with a question mark written over it. The documents list a bunch of names, but they are all in cursive and hard to make out. Most likely these are Edward’s clients and the corruption he ends up fighting most likely stems from what is on that desk. It will be interesting to see what new insight we will get on The Riddler given that he was only in The Batman for roughly 15 minutes despite the almost three-hour runtime. There are still so many questions surrounding his character. However, the lack of screen time did not stop this puzzling villain from leaving his lasting question mark on the hearts of Gotham and moviegoers around the world.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Paul Dano: More Than a Punching Bag and Comic Book Villain

The other intriguing part of this comic is that Dano is writing it. The actor has talked about how much he loved the character all throughout the film’s press junket. Who knows The Riddler better than himself? That could be a riddle itself. Given how great Dano was in the role, this is very exciting news. This has been a villain that has been seen as campy in the eyes of many moviegoers, but Dano made him terrifying while still maintaining what most Batman fans love about the character.

This is not the first time an actor or villain has written a comic based on the film they were in as recently it was announced that Jim Carrey would be writing a Sonic the Hedgehog comic based on his portrayal of Dr. Robotnik. DC has also had a habit of releasing comics tied to their movies as they have done spin-offs for Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming The Flash. The Batman has been a rousing success and Riddler: Year One is most likely the first of many comic spin-offs in the film’s universe. Be on the lookout for this new villainous series when it drops its first issue in October 2022. You can learn more about Riddler: Year One on DC's website.

'Lightyear': Disney Restores Scrapped Gay Kiss Following Backlash

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (277 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick