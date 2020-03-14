Warner Bros. Shuts Down ‘The Batman’ for Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

Warner Bros. has shut down production on The Batman over coronavirus concerns. The forthcoming Warner Bros. feature starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight has been filming in the UK since late January. News of the shutdown follows on the heels of confirmation Universal Pictures shut down production on Jurassic World: Dominion.

Variety was one of the first to break the news Warner Bros. shut The Batman down for two weeks. This makes the upcoming Batman pic just one of the most recent of many, many movies and TV shows currently in production across the globe to shutter for the time being. It’s noted by Variety production was halted as The Batman prepared to move from filming on a sound stage in London to Liverpool, where filming was expected to continue. The production halt is just for two weeks; however, this could change at any point. Even with the two-week halt, it’s unclear if this will further impact production plans on The Batman (versus the crew picking up the pace to stay on schedule) and ultimately impact the June 2021 release date Warner Bros. has scheduled.

For now, it seems Warner Bros. is plowing forward with production on The Matrix 4 and King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus, starring Will Smith. Variety notes The Matrix 4 is currently working on a Berlin sound stage which has taken every safety pre-caution against coronavirus. King Richard is already slightly delayed, with the filming start already pushed back due to inclement weather in Los Angeles. As of right now, production will begin once the weather clears up.

In recent days, numerous studios have seemingly chosen to be safe rather than sorry as coronavirus continues to pose a serious threat to global public health. Earlier this week, Disney opted to remove Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers from the release calendar as AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas rolled out new measures to ensure a safe moviegoing experience. These are just a few of the many events or projects which have shut down over coronavirus; see the rest of the list here.

The Batman is still scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. For more, check out the great first images of the new Batmobile and get updated on all superhero movie release dates through 2022.